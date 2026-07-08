MRVL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/10/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MRVL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MRVL's low point in its 52 week range is $61.44 per share, with $329.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $235.74.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MRVL makes up 21.09% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding MRVL).
In Wednesday trading, Marvell Technology Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.
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Further MRVL Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.