MRK Gets Positive CHMP Nod for Keytruda in Two Gynecologic Cancers

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) has rendered a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization of its blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for two types of gynecologic cancers.

The first indication involves Keytruda in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by Keytruda as a single agent, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma who are candidates for systemic therapy.

The second indication involves Keytruda in combination with chemoradiotherapy (CRT) for the treatment of FIGO (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics) 2014 stage III-IVA locally advanced cervical cancer in adult patients who have not received prior definitive therapy.

The European Commission (EC) will now review the CHMP’s opinion and a decision is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 for both indications.

Opinion Based on Data from MRK’s KEYNOTE-868 & KEYNOTE-A18 Studies

The positive CHMP opinion for the endometrial carcinoma indication was based on data from the KEYNOTE-868 study, which showed that Keytruda in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by Keytruda alone led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) as compared to placebo plus carboplatin and paclitaxel.

The positive CHMP opinion for the cervical cancer indication was based on data from the KEYNOTE-A18 study, which showed that Keytruda, in combination with concurrent CRT, led to statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in overall survival (OS) and PFS versus CRT alone.

Keytruda, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by Keytruda as a single agent, was approved for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma in the United States in June 2024.

Meanwhile, Keytruda, in combination with CRT for the treatment of patients with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA cervical cancer, was approved by the FDA in January this year.

Keytruda - MRK's Biggest Revenue Driver

Keytruda is already approved for the treatment of many cancers globally and accounts for around 50% of Merck’s pharmaceutical sales.

Keytruda is approved for 40 distinct cancer indications. Sales of the drug are gaining from rapid uptake across earlier-stage indications as well as continued strong momentum in metastatic indications. The drug has played an instrumental role in driving Merck’s steady revenue growth in the past few years. Keytruda sales continue to grow year over year as well as sequentially. The drug generated sales of more than $14 billion in the first half of 2024. The company expects continued growth from Keytruda in the second half of 2024 as well.

