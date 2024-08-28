MRK Begins 2nd Phase III Study on Rare Blood Disorder Candidate

Merck MRK announced that it has initiated a phase III called Shorespan-007 study on its lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1) inhibitor, bomedemstat, for the treatment of patients with essential thrombocythemia (ET) who have previously not received cytoreductive therapy.

The pivotal phase III study is evaluating bomedemstat versus hydroxyurea, the current standard of care chemotherapy, for treating patients with ET, a chronic, rare blood disorder that is the most common type of myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN).

The study will enroll approximately 300 patients globally.The primary endpoint of the study is to check the durable clinicohematologic response rate.

Which Studies are Ongoing on MRK's Bomedemstat?

Bomedemstat is also being evaluated in the phase III Shorespan-006 study for treating patients with ET who have an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea.

Also, multiple separate phase II studies are ongoing, which are evaluating bomedemstat either as a monotherapy or in combination for treating a wide range of MPNs such as ET, myelofibrosis (MF) and polycythemia vera (PV).

Bomedemstat was added to Merck’s portfolio with the 2022 acquisition of Imago BioSciences.

The FDA has granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations to bomedemstat for the treatment of ET and MF, while the European Medicines Agency has granted Priority Medicines scheme designation to bomedemstat for MF.

The investigational LSD1 inhibitor, bomedemstat also enjoys an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

Per the company, less than 200,000 people suffer from ET in the United States, and the standard of care has remained unchanged for decades. As a result, the successful development of bomedemstat provides hope for a new treatment option that has the potential to improve disease control as well as the quality of life.

