MRG Metals Limited: Director’s New Holdings Unveiled

MRG Metals Limited has announced changes in the share and performance rights holdings of Director Andrew Van Der Zwan. On November 29, 2024, Van Der Zwan acquired significant Class A, B, and C Performance Rights, increasing his direct securities holdings. This move, approved at the recent Annual General Meeting, signals potential future strategic plans by the company.

