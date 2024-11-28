News & Insights

MRG Metals Limited: Director’s New Holdings Unveiled

November 28, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

MRG Metals Limited (AU:MRQ) has released an update.

MRG Metals Limited has announced changes in the share and performance rights holdings of Director Andrew Van Der Zwan. On November 29, 2024, Van Der Zwan acquired significant Class A, B, and C Performance Rights, increasing his direct securities holdings. This move, approved at the recent Annual General Meeting, signals potential future strategic plans by the company.

