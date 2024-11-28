News & Insights

MRG Metals Issues Performance Rights to Directors

November 28, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

MRG Metals Limited (AU:MRQ) has released an update.

MRG Metals Limited has issued 67.5 million Performance Rights to its directors, tied to milestones in their Heavy Minerals Sands Projects. The performance rights vest upon achieving specific production capacities over a period of up to five years, aiming to boost project outcomes and shareholder value. This strategic move highlights the company’s commitment to advancing its mineral sands ventures.

