MRC Global (MRC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

MRC Global Inc. MRC reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. However, the bottom line declined 19.2% year over year.



Total revenues of $832 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $822 million. Yet, the top line decreased 4.5% year over year due to lower volume of sales in the Gas Utilities and Production & Transmission Infrastructure (PTI) sectors.

Revenues by Product Line

Based on MRC’s product line, revenues from carbon pipe, fittings and flanges were down 4.9% year over year to $235 million. Revenues from valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation were up 1% year over year to $302 million.



Gas product revenues decreased 9.8% year over year to $193 million. Sales of general products fell 10.7% to $67 million. Sales of stainless steel, alloy pipe and fittings decreased 2.8% to $35 million.



Revenues by Sector



Effective second-quarter 2023, MRC combined its Upstream Production and Midstream Pipeline into one sector, which is currently the PTI sector.



Based on the sectors served, revenues from Gas Utilities decreased 11.6% year over year to $287 million, while DIET sales inched up 9.4% to $268 million. Sales from the PTI sector decreased 8.6% year over year to $277 million.

MRC Global Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MRC Global Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MRC Global Inc. Quote

Revenues by Segment

Sales generated from the U.S. segment (representing 81.4% of revenues) totaled $677 million, down 6.9% year over year. The downtick was due to reduced demand in the Gas Utilities and PTI sectors.



Revenues from the Canada segment (4%) fell 13.2% year over year to $33 million due to weakness in the PTI sector.



Sales from the International segment (13.6%) grew 15.9% year over year to $122 million, driven by higher revenues from the PTI and DIET sectors.

Margin Profile

MRC Global’s cost of sales declined 5.3% year over year to $659 million. The adjusted gross profit was down 1.6% year over year to $184 million. The adjusted gross margin was 22.1% compared with 21.5% in the year-ago period.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were down 3.1% year over year to $126 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.2% year over year to $65 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, MRC had a cash balance of $49 million compared with $131 million at the end of December 2023. Total debt (including the current portion) was $152 million at the end of the reported quarter.



In the first six months of 2024, the company generated net cash of $101 million from operating activities against $10 million cash used in the year-ago period. Capital spent on purchasing property, plant and equipment was $14 million, up 180% on a year-over-year basis.



In the first six months of the year, dividends paid on preferred stock were $12 million, flat year over year.

Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Industrial Companies

Pentair plc PNR reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The reported figure also improved 18% from the year-ago quarter.



Net sales rose 1.6% year over year to $1.1 billion. PNR’s top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion.



Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. The bottom line improved 8% year over year.



Net sales totaled $3.04 billion, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion.



A. O. Smith Corporation’s AOS second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. However, the bottom line increased 5% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.02 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $992 million. The top line increased 7% year over year, driven by the strong demand for residential and commercial water heaters in North America.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pentair plc (PNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.