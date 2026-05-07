MPX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

Looking at the chart above, MPX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.83 per share, with $10.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.47.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks
HYHG market cap history
High-Yield Canadian Energy Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.