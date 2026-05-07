MPX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Marine Products Corp (Symbol: MPX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.48, changing hands as high as $8.64 per share. Marine Products Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.83 per share, with $10.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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