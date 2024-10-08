MPTI Stock Trades Near 52-Week High: Is It Still Worth Buying?

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI caught the attention of investors recently with its stock trading near a 52-week high. In the past two trading sessions, the stock hovered around $46 per share, closing at $43.50 on Monday — just below its 52-week peak of $46.51 reached on Oct. 3.



Shares of MPTI have rallied 28.8% in the past month compared with a 14% rise in the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry. The stock has also surpassed the broader Construction sector's growth of 7% and the S&P 500’s 5.4% rise during the same period.



This Orlando, FL-based designer and manufacturer of highly-engineered electronic components is seeing positive momentum owing to strong shipments of defense program products and solutions. The company is also benefiting from improved production efficiencies, supported by ongoing investments in personnel and equipment.



MPTI stock also outpaced its competitors like KBR, Inc. KBR, Fluor Corporation FLR and AECOM ACM, which gained 10.9%, 14.7% and 11.4%, respectively, in the past month.

MPTI’s 1-Month Price Performance



Factors Supporting MPTI’s Stock Performance

Steady Growth Since 2022 Listing: M-tron Industries maintained steady growth since its market debut in October 2022, driven by consistent operational improvements. The company benefited from strategic investments in the defense sector and new products entering volume production. Also, operating efficiencies and a recent employee incentive program have strengthened its platform.



Since listing, the business has grown significantly. Revenues skyrocketed 67.2% to $11.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared with $7.1 million in second-quarter 2022. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a substantial rise of 200.0%, reaching $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, up from $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.



MPTI continues to drive future growth through new engineering and design opportunities. Improvements in manufacturing throughput are enhancing margin expansion. The company also launched a stock option program this year, allowing its professionals to benefit from the business's growth. It continues to focus on innovation, adaptation and industry leadership to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for stakeholders.



Expansion Efforts: The company is strategically positioned to execute its organic growth plans, emphasizing key sectors with substantial potential. MPTI focuses on areas, such as space and satellite technologies, radar applications and electronic warfare solutions, particularly with products like the e-Vibe series OCXOs, which are designed for stability under dynamic conditions. It also plans to expand its acquisition bandwidth to include companies within and outside its sector, targeting undervalued firms that can enhance revenues and profitability. This comprehensive approach aims to drive sustainable growth and boost shareholders’ value.



Although it has been somewhat challenging for MPTI to find companies with good value, the company is actively searching. It remains focused on the RF chain and is interested in companies that can offer synergistic product lines. This focus will enhance the solutions side of the business. There are promising opportunities for the company moving forward.



Solid Outlook for the Fiscal 2024: Owing to continued momentum in defense-related sales and increased production and shipments in the first half of 2024, MPTI raised its fiscal 2024 outlook. The company increased its revenue projection to a range of $46-$48 million, up from the previous guidance of $43-$45 million. Revenues, new orders and earnings are expected to stay strong and continue trending higher. The positive trend in the order backlog since listing is anticipated to grow further.

MPTI Trading at a Discount

The company is currently trading at a discount to the industry peers on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis. The discounted valuation indicates that despite the recent stock price increase in the past month, it remains an attractive option for investors looking for a suitable entry point.



Estimate Revision of MPTI Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPTI’s fiscal 2024 earnings has trended upward in the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates growth of 76.6% from a year ago. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings has moved up over said time frame, indicating 4% year-over-year growth.



Conclusion: Why is MPTI Stock Still a Buy?

Despite trading near its 52-week high, MPTI continues to be a strong investment choice for those interested in the electronic components sector. The company has shown remarkable growth since its market debut, with significant increases in revenues and adjusted EBITDA. MPTI's focus on innovation in defense-related products and strategic expansion into high-potential areas like space and satellite technologies positions it well for continued success.



The stock's current valuation presents an attractive entry point, especially given the upward trend in earnings estimates for the fiscal 2024 and 2025. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s proactive efforts to enhance operational efficiencies and explore acquisition opportunities bolster its long-term growth prospects, making it a compelling option for investors seeking exposure in this dynamic industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

