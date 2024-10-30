News & Insights

MPower Group’s Narromine Project Energizes Its Portfolio

October 30, 2024 — 09:50 pm EDT

MPower Group Limited (AU:MPR) has released an update.

MPower Group Limited has successfully launched the Narromine Renewable Energy Project in New South Wales, marking its first operational venture under its Build Own Operate strategy. The project, now generating revenue, will fully transition to AMPYR Distributed Energy, which will acquire 100% equity as part of a debt-to-equity conversion agreement. This development is part of MPower’s efforts to expand its clean energy asset portfolio across Australia.

