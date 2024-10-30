MPower Group’s Narromine Project Energizes Its Portfolio

MPower Group Limited (AU:MPR) has released an update.

MPower Group Limited has successfully launched the Narromine Renewable Energy Project in New South Wales, marking its first operational venture under its Build Own Operate strategy. The project, now generating revenue, will fully transition to AMPYR Distributed Energy, which will acquire 100% equity as part of a debt-to-equity conversion agreement. This development is part of MPower’s efforts to expand its clean energy asset portfolio across Australia.

For further insights into AU:MPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.