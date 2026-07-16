MP Materials Stock Outlook Hinges on Rare Earth Scale-Up Plans

MP Materials Corp. MP is no longer just a Mountain Pass mining story. The company is building a broader rare earth platform that links upstream production with downstream magnets.

That shift gives investors more to consider. Demand visibility is improving, but the same strategy also raises the burden on execution, working capital and margins.

How MP Materials Is Rebuilding the Supply Chain

MP controls rare earth production from mining and separation to metal, alloy and magnet manufacturing. Mountain Pass in California anchors the Materials segment, while the Fort Worth, TX, Independence facility supports downstream metal, alloy and magnetic precursor production.

The two assets matter more together as MP moves away from lower-value concentrate sales. The company ceased concentrate sales to Chinese customers in July 2025 and began neodymium-iron-boron permanent magnet manufacturing at Independence in December 2025.

Why MP Stock Has Better Demand Visibility

MP’s story is now shaped by commercial and policy support, not only rare earth pricing. Agreements with the Department of War support the expansion of Independence, the construction of the 10X facility in Northlake, TX, and heavy rare earth refining capability at Mountain Pass.

The framework also includes a $110-per-kilogram price floor for eligible neodymium-praseodymium products through 2035. That protection, combined with long-term magnet purchase commitments tied to 10X, gives MP more visible offtake and partial earnings support.

USA Rare Earth USAR is another name tied to U.S. rare earth processing and magnet ambitions. Its presence keeps investor attention on the broader domestic supply chain buildout rather than on MP alone.

Where MP Materials is Showing Real Operating Progress

The first quarter of 2026 showed progress in the transition. Revenues rose 49% year over year to $90.6 million, helped by stronger Materials and Magnetics contributions.

Materials revenues rose 30% to $72.2 million as MP produced a record 917 metric tons of neodymium-praseodymium and sold 1,006 metric tons. Magnetics revenues reached $21 million as higher magnetic precursor output supported the segment.

General Motors GM remained central to that downstream ramp. MP had sold $87.9 million of magnetic precursor products to General Motors as of March 31, 2026 and expects to complete the remaining $62.1 million commitment within the next year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MP Materials’ 2026 earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, indicating an improvement from the loss of 24 cents in 2025. The estimate for 2027 is $1.04 per share, indicating a 372% year-over-year improvement.



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What Could Still Disrupt MP Materials Growth

MP’s transition is technically demanding. Mountain Pass is moving toward heavy rare earth production, Independence is ramping magnet manufacturing and qualification, and 10X still requires construction and commissioning.

Customer concentration also remains a risk. In the first quarter of 2026, two Materials customers accounted for 40% and 24% of total revenues, while General Motors represented 23% through Magnetics.

Costs add another constraint. Cost of sales climbed 52% in the quarter due to higher volumes of neodymium-praseodymium oxide, metal and magnetic precursor products, while start-up costs rose sharply as magnet and chlor-alkali activities ramped.

Shares of MP have declined 18.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 9.6% fall.



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Albemarle Corporation ALB, though focused on lithium rather than rare earth magnets, offers a useful comparison for investors watching critical minerals. Commodity exposure, processing costs and capital discipline often shape how markets value producers tied to electrification supply chains.

How MP Signals a Balanced Stock Setup

The bottom line is that MP has a clearer domestic rare earth growth path, but not a simple one. Scale, policy support and downstream integration improve the setup, while qualification risk, customer concentration and elevated investment needs keep the outlook balanced.

MP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank fits a company with visible catalysts but a near-term profile that still depends on execution across several capital-intensive projects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Style Scores show the same split. MP has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of D. The strong Momentum Score points to better sentiment and timing characteristics, but the weak Value, Growth and VGM readings suggest investors should weigh the stock’s improving narrative against an uneven operating and valuation profile.

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MP Materials Corp. (MP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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USA Rare Earth Inc. (USAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.