MP Materials price target raised to $26 from $23 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on MP Materials (MP) to $26 from $23 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said the price of NdPr is quite difficult to predict and that’s what will drive much of the economic story at MP Materials but they believe there are operational improvements that management can implement regardless of commodity price action, that are likely to create value over the next several quarters.

