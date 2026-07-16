MP Materials and the U.S. Rare Earth Push are Starting to Align

MP Materials Corp. MP sits near the center of a U.S. push to localize rare earth processing and magnet manufacturing. The investor question is no longer limited to mine output.

The bigger issue is whether MP can turn strategic relevance into repeatable earnings power while it builds a domestic supply chain.

Why MP Materials Fits the Reshoring Trend

MP’s model fits reshoring because it spans more than mining. The company owns Mountain Pass in California, the only rare earth mine and processing site of scale in North America, and operates the Independence facility in Fort Worth, TX.

Mountain Pass supports mining, concentration and separation. Independence produces rare earth metal, alloy and magnetic precursor products, while the planned 10X campus in Northlake, TX, would add more domestic magnet capacity.

Albemarle Corporation ALB, a lithium and specialty chemicals producer, gives investors another way to view processing depth in strategic materials. Cameco Corporation CCJ, a uranium and nuclear fuel company, reflects interest in secure energy supply chains.

How MP is Moving Beyond Commodity Exposure

MP is moving away from a simpler concentrate sales model. It stopped rare earth concentrate sales to Chinese customers in July 2025 and now focuses Materials segment revenues mainly on neodymium-praseodymium oxide and metal.

That shift matters because value creation increasingly depends on processing depth. In the first quarter of 2026, Materials revenues rose to $72.2 million, while neodymium-praseodymium oxide and metal revenues reached $71.1 million.

The downstream transition is also taking shape. Independence began generating revenues from magnetic precursor sales to General Motors in the first quarter of 2025 and started neodymium-iron-boron permanent magnet manufacturing in December 2025.

What Policy Support Means for MP Growth

Policy support has become central to MP’s growth setup. The company entered definitive agreements with the United States Department of War in July 2025 to support a domestic rare earth magnet supply chain.

Those agreements call for expansion of Independence, construction of the 10X facility and extension of heavy rare earth refining capability at Mountain Pass. The Department of War agreed to purchase magnets from 10X, or approve commercial syndication, and guaranteed a minimum EBITDA level for that plant.

MP also implemented a price protection agreement in the fourth quarter of 2025 with a $110-per-kilogram floor for eligible neodymium-praseodymium products through 2035. The Northlake project is supported by roughly $200 million in state and local incentives and a 10-year Pentagon offtake commitment.

This support can improve demand visibility and reduce downside. It also adds contractual obligations, approval requirements and dependence on government program execution.

Why MP Materials Faces a Tougher Margin Equation

The domestic buildout brings costs that investors cannot ignore. MP has reported operating losses for 11 consecutive quarters as it shifts toward higher-value separated products.

Cost of sales climbed 52% in the first quarter of 2026 because of higher volumes of neodymium-praseodymium oxide, metal and magnetic precursor products. These products carry higher per-unit costs than rare earth concentrates because they require chemical reagents, labor, maintenance and other consumables.

Operating expenses are also rising. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 39.2% in the first quarter, mainly because of higher personnel costs. Start-up costs surged 503% as magnet production and chlor-alkali facilities ramped.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MP Materials’ 2026 earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, indicating an improvement from the loss of 24 cents in 2025. The estimate for 2027 is $1.04 per share, indicating a 372% year-over-year improvement.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, both the estimates have been revised downward, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Working capital remains part of the equation. Higher trade receivables, inventory needs and deferred revenues show that cash conversion depends on timely shipment, qualification and customer acceptance across newer product lines.

Shares of MP have declined 18.9% in the past three months against the industry’s 9.6% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How MP Scores Reflect a Trend-Driven Trade

MP’s reshoring appeal is real, but the stock setup remains mixed. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which fits a business with policy support, improving operating traction and meaningful execution risk. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Style Scores show the same split. MP has a Momentum Score of A, suggesting stronger market interest around the theme and recent estimate activity. Its Value Score of F and Growth Score of D point to caution on valuation and fundamental consistency.

The VGM Score of D reinforces that this is not a clean across-the-board setup. MP looks more like a trend-driven stock that still needs proof of durable margins, smooth qualification and reliable downstream scale than a high-conviction buy at any price.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.