Mowi ASA Launches Employee Share Purchase Program

Mowi ASA (GB:0OAW) has released an update.
Mowi ASA has launched a share purchase program offering discounted shares to its permanent employees in Norway, Scotland, and Canada, resulting in 1,012 employees purchasing a total of 141,426 shares. This initiative allows employees to choose from three different purchase options, each providing a taxable discount. The company acquired the required shares at an average price of NOK 205.16 to fulfill the program’s commitments.
