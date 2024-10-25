Movano announces 1-for-15 reverse stock split

Movano (MOVE) Health announced that it will implement a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of the issued shares of its common stock, effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on October 29. The company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Tuesday, October 29, and will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MOVE.” The new CUSIP number for the common stock will be 62459M 206.

