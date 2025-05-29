Movado Group Reveals Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Movado Group (MOV) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.420 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $2.015 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Movado Group reported adjusted earnings of $1.880 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $131.769 million from $134.379 million last year.

Movado Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.420 Mln. vs. $2.015 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $131.769 Mln vs. $134.379 Mln last year.

The company will pay a dividend of $0.35 per share on June 26 for the shareholders of record as of June 12.

Further, the Group, said: “Given the current economic uncertainty and the unpredictable impact of tariff developments on the Company’s business, the Company has elected not to provide a fiscal 2026 outlook at this time. However, the Company is planning to take actions to partially mitigate the impact of the recent tariff changes, including select price increases at the wholesale and retail levels.”

