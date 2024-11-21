Mountview Estates Director Expands Family Shareholding

Mountview Estates (GB:MTVW) has released an update.

Mountview Estates’ non-executive director, Dr. Andrew Williams, has increased his family’s stake in the company with the acquisition of 300 ordinary shares, purchased at £89 each. This transaction boosts Dr. Williams’ total beneficial interest to 1.49% of the company’s voting rights, highlighting a personal commitment to the firm’s growth. Investors may view this as a positive signal of confidence in Mountview Estates’ future prospects.

