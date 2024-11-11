Mount Ridley Mines Faces Governance Challenges at AGM

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (AU:MRD) has released an update.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited faced a setback at its Annual General Meeting as two key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, were not passed, resulting in the company receiving a first strike. Additionally, two other resolutions were withdrawn, but this did not impact the validity of the proxy forms. This development could impact investor sentiment as the company navigates these governance challenges.

