Mount Burgess Mining Overcomes Hurdles in Botswana Project

November 27, 2024 — 10:18 pm EST

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. (AU:MTB) has released an update.

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. faces challenges in advancing its Kihabe-Nxuu Project in Botswana due to environmental legislation delays but plans to commence drilling early next year. The company is focusing on recovering strategic metals Gallium and Germanium from the site, which could significantly enhance the project’s value. Despite internal disagreements over director remuneration, Mount Burgess remains committed to securing qualified personnel for successful project development.

