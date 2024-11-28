News & Insights

Mount Burgess Mining Announces Share Consolidation

November 28, 2024

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. (AU:MTB) has released an update.

Mount Burgess Mining NL has announced a consolidation of its shares, converting every four existing shares into one. This move will reduce the total number of shares from approximately 1.3 billion to 324.5 million, effectively increasing the asset value per share fourfold, without affecting the percentage shareholding interest of individual shareholders.

