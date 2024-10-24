News & Insights

Mount Burgess Mining Announces 2024 Hybrid AGM

October 24, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. (AU:MTB) has released an update.

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. invites shareholders to its 2024 Annual General Meeting, offering both physical and virtual attendance options. Shareholders can participate by voting and asking questions online, encouraging a more inclusive and accessible meeting experience. The company emphasizes the use of electronic communication for meeting materials to streamline processes and enhance shareholder engagement.

