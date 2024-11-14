News & Insights

Motorsport Games Shows Financial Recovery and Game Updates

November 14, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Motorsport Games ( (MSGM) ) has issued an announcement.

Motorsport Games Inc. reported a notable recovery in its Q3 2024 financial performance, showcasing a reduction in net loss and a rise in revenue and gross profit. The company introduced exciting updates to its Le Mans Ultimate game, boosting player engagement with new features. Despite an improvement in several financial metrics, the company is actively seeking additional funding and strategic alternatives to address liquidity challenges as it navigates the competitive gaming market.

