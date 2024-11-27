Motorpoint Group Sees Profitability and Strategic Growth

Motorpoint (GB:MOTR) has released an update.

Motorpoint Group PLC has reported a return to profitability with strong retail volume growth of 17.4% and improved gross profit margins, despite a decrease in revenue due to more affordable vehicle pricing. The company continues to make strategic investments in technology and store expansion while maintaining a stable cash position, positioning itself for future growth in the used car market. This positive performance comes amid easing macroeconomic pressures and an anticipated increase in vehicle supply.

