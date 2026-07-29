MOTI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

Looking at the chart above, MOTI's low point in its 52 week range is $32.66 per share, with $39.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.32.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Further MOTI Research:
- Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MOTI
- MOTI Average Annual Return
- Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.