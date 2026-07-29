MOTI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (Symbol: MOTI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.17, changing hands as high as $36.32 per share. VanEck Morningstar International Moat shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOTI's low point in its 52 week range is $32.66 per share, with $39.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Further MOTI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.