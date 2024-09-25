News & Insights

Personal Finance

The Most Important Thing to Watch When Switching BDs

September 25, 2024 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

The Most Important Thing to Watch When Switching BDs

Recruiting in wealth management has evolved significantly, with major shifts in deal structures and compensation trends. The size of recruiting deals has increased dramatically over time, especially among wirehouses and independent broker-dealers, but these deals are often accompanied by strict performance goals and lengthy lock-up periods. 

 

Clawback provisions and production guarantees are increasingly common, requiring advisors to meet specific asset transfer thresholds. 

 

While the large headline numbers may seem appealing, advisors need to carefully evaluate the conditions tied to the offers. Understanding the fine print is essential for making informed transition decisions.

Finsum: The numerical details of these provisions are key to switching and certainly should play a pivotal role in your cost benefit analysis

  • recruiting
  • wirehouses
  • IBDs
  • changing BDs

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.