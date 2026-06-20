The Most Important Nvidia Product Isn't a Chip. It's This.

Key Points

While Nvidia's AI-focused processors get all the attention, the company's software ecosystem could be an even more important asset.

CUDA helps create powerful switching costs.

Nvidia's moat increasingly resembles an ecosystem rather than a semiconductor business.

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Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) dominance has created a strange problem for its competitors, yet building a competing artificial intelligence (AI) chip is no longer enough to catch up. Even if a rival develops a faster processor at a lower price -- already extremely difficult-- it still faces a much bigger challenge: convincing developers to leave Nvidia's ecosystem.

That's because Nvidia's most important product may not be a chip at all. It is the software platform that sits behind it. Understanding that distinction could help investors better appreciate why Nvidia continues to dominate the AI market.

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Investors may be thinking about Nvidia the wrong way.

Most investors view Nvidia as a semiconductor company. That makes sense. The company's graphics processing units, or GPUs, have become the workhorses powering everything from ChatGPT to self-driving technology. But focusing only on the hardware risks missing the bigger picture.

A useful comparison may be Apple. People don't buy iPhones simply because of the hardware. They buy into an ecosystem of apps, software, services, and tools that work together seamlessly. The ecosystem is what keeps users coming back.

Increasingly, Nvidia appears to be following a similar playbook.

CUDA is Nvidia's hidden moat

At the center of Nvidia's ecosystem is a software platform called CUDA.

Most consumers have never heard of it. Yet CUDA may be one of the most valuable assets in the entire AI industry.

CUDA allows developers to write software that runs efficiently on Nvidia hardware. Over the past two decades, researchers, engineers, universities, and technology companies have developed countless AI tools based on it.

Unsurprisingly, many of the world's most advanced AI applications today are optimized for Nvidia's platform. That's an important point to note, because developers rarely want to rebuild years of work from scratch.

The result is a powerful network effect. The more developers use CUDA, the more valuable the ecosystem becomes. And the more valuable the ecosystem becomes, the more attractive Nvidia's hardware becomes. And that convinces more developers that CUDA software is vital to their work.

The result of this positive flywheel is an ever-growing switching cost for customers.

Why can't competitors beat Nvidia, even with a better chip?

Imagine a company has spent years building AI models using Nvidia's software tools. Its engineers understand the platform. It optimizes its workflows around Nvidia hardware, and its applications run inside Nvidia's ecosystem.

Now imagine a competitor launches a chip that is slightly faster or slightly cheaper. Switching away from Nvidia becomes much more complicated than just comparing chip specifications. The company may need to retrain engineers, rewrite software, test applications, and potentially accept disruptions along the way. In other words, customers are choosing between ecosystems, not just chips.

And that may explain why Nvidia continues to grow rapidly and generate enormous profit margins, even though competitors have been trying to gain share. In the latest quarter, revenue almost doubled from $44 billion to $82 billion, while gross margin expanded from 61% to 75%!

There is a risk investors shouldn't ignore

Of course, no competitive advantage lasts forever. The world's largest technology companies are investing billions of dollars into alternative AI chips and software platforms.

For instance, OpenAI partners with AMD even though it's a major Nvidia customer. Amazon and Alphabet produce their own custom chips (Trainium and TPU). These are different strategies, but all aim to create market alternatives.

If developers eventually embrace competing ecosystems, Nvidia's advantage could narrow over time. For now, the company's software lead remains one of its most powerful assets.

What does it mean for investors?

Most investors think Nvidia dominates AI because it makes the world's best chips. There's certainly some truth to that. But the bigger story may be the ecosystem Nvidia has quietly built around those chips. The company's real moat increasingly resembles the ecosystems that enabled Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon to achieve lasting leadership positions.

The hardware may attract the headlines. Yet Nvidia's software platform could be the reason the company stays ahead in the years to come.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.