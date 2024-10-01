The Most (and Least) Expensive States for Healthcare in 2024

Healthcare costs continue to rise across the United States. According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the average price per person is $13,493 annually on average, which is no small cost.

These costs can vary from state to state, as well. The research team at Blue Goat Cyber looked at all 50 states and analyzed healthcare factors to determine the most expensive and least costly places for healthcare costs.

Based on these findings, GOBankingRates compiled a list of the five most expensive (and five least expensive) states for healthcare in 2024.

5 Most Expensive States for Healthcare

Alaska

If you’re living in Alaska, you’re probably feeling the pressure of high healthcare costs.

The state has the highest annual cost for insurance covering an employee plus one person at $16,892. Another pain point is the cost of silver plan insurance premium coverage, which is the second highest in the country at $870 per plan.

Vermont

Vermont has the highest cost in the country of silver plan insurance premium coverage. The cost creeps toward $1,000 a month at $948 per plan. Vermont is also in the top five most expensive states for employee plus one coverage.

South Dakota

The Mount Rushmore State is in the top three when it comes to healthcare costs. It holds the top spot for the annual average cost a family must pay before insurance coverage begins and ranks fourth for the same cost for an individual.

Wyoming

Some disheartening statistics out of Wyoming: the state had the second-highest percentage of children whose families struggle to pay their medical bills. Additionally, Wyoming has the fourth-highest silver premium insurance plan cost at $820 each.

West Virginia

West Virginia ranks third for silver insurance plan costs at $842 per plan. The state also ranks among the highest for the percentage of children whose families are struggling to pay medical bills.

5 Least Expensive States for Healthcare

Maryland

Maryland has the cheapest healthcare on average for residents.

They rank 48th when it comes to the average cost of silver insurance plans, and have the most affordable emergency room visits in the country on average.

Arkansas

Prices for healthcare are pretty reasonable in the Arkansas, especially when it comes to health coverage for families.

Arkansas ranks 47th when it comes to the annual average cost a family has to pay before insurance starts. The state is also 45th for the annual cost for insurance covering an employee plus one person.

Kansas

Kansas has the lowest annual cost for insurance covering an employee plus one person in the country.

They also rank 41st for both the cost of emergency room visits and the annual average cost a person has to pay before insurance starts.

Michigan

When it comes to the yearly average cost a person has to pay before insurance starts, Michigan ranks 48th, which is very low compared to the rest of the country.

Michigan is also priced low (45th) for the average cost of silver insurance plans.

Idaho

Rounding out the top five cheapest states for healthcare is Idaho.

The state ranks 49th for the yearly cost for insurance covering an employee plus one person, which is great news for married couples. Families will enjoy their 44th ranking when it comes to the average yearly cost they have to pay before insurance starts.

