Mosaic reports Q3 adjusted EPS 34c, consensus 54c

Reports Q3 revenue $2.8B, consensus $3.17B. “The resilience we have developed over many years enabled us to recover quickly from the recent weather events and other operations interruptions that impacted our third quarter performance” said CEO Bruce Bodine, “As we continue to restore our asset reliability and execute on our capital deployment strategy, Mosaic (MOS) is positioned to benefit from the solid market environment for the remainder of the year and into 2025″.

