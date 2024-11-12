Mosaic names Siani Pires next CFO with Clint Freeland retiring

Mosaic (MOS) announced earlier today today that Clint Freeland intends to retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer. Luciano Siani Pires will join Mosaic as CFO designate effective November 18, and will succeed Freeland on January 1, 2025. Freeland will continue as a senior advisor until July 1, 2025. Pires formerly served on the Mosaic baord and was previously Chief Financial Officer at Vale, where he was most recently Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Transformation. Pires intends to relocate to the Tampa area from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the coming months.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MOS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.