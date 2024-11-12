News & Insights

Mosaic Company Reports Resilient Q3 2024 Earnings

November 12, 2024 — 11:10 pm EST

Mosaic Co ( (MOS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mosaic Co presented to its investors.

The Mosaic Company is a key player in the global agriculture industry, producing and marketing concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates as a single source provider of these essential fertilizers and feed ingredients to enhance agricultural productivity worldwide.

In its third quarter earnings report for 2024, Mosaic Company announced a net income of $122 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $448 million. Despite facing challenges from lower selling prices and adverse weather conditions impacting production, the company demonstrated resilience and returned to full operational capacity in its phosphate and potash segments. Additionally, Mosaic is undergoing a leadership transition with Luciano Siani Pires set to take over as CFO at the start of 2025.

Key financial highlights from the quarter include a 21% decrease in total revenues to $2.8 billion, impacted by reduced selling prices. However, the gross margin improved to 15% from 12% a year ago. Notably, the phosphate segment reported a significant turnaround with operating earnings of $8 million compared to a loss in the prior year. Mosaic also continued its capital return strategy, with $415 million returned to shareholders year-to-date.

Mosaic is making strategic strides with several projects aimed at boosting production capacity, including the Esterhazy Hydrofloat project and a new blending facility in Brazil. The company also achieved notable growth in its Mosaic Biosciences segment, expanding its product coverage to 9 million acres. These initiatives, coupled with ongoing cost reduction plans, are expected to support Mosaic’s long-term growth objectives.

Looking ahead, Mosaic is optimistic about the market environment, citing strong fundamentals in grain and oilseed sectors that are likely to drive fertilizer demand. The company is focused on maintaining operational efficiency and capital discipline to capitalize on favorable market conditions into 2025.

