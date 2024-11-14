Mortgage Rates Drop Slightly

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, dropped slightly after a six week climb reflecting election results and federal rate cut, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.78 percent as of November 14, 2024, down from last week when it averaged 6.79 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.44 percent.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.99 percent, down from last week when it averaged 6.0 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.76 percent.

"After a six-week climb, rates have leveled off, but overall affordability continues to be an issue for potential homebuyers," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Our latest research shows that mortgage payments compared to rents on the same homes are elevated relative to most of the last three decades."

