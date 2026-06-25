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Mortgage Rate Rises To 6.49%

June 25, 2026 — 02:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mortgage finance company Freddie Mac (FMCC) on Thursday said mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, edged higher this week but remained relatively stable.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.49% as of June 25, 2026, up from 6.47% last week, but below 6.77% a year ago.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.84%, compared with 5.81% in the previous week and 5.89% in the corresponding week last year.

"The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was little changed this week at 6.49%" said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Rates have remained relatively stable over the last six weeks. Meanwhile, purchase activity eased modestly and refinance activity has continued to pick up recently, reflecting borrowers' responsiveness to current rate levels."

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