Morningstar Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results Amid Leadership Changes

October 23, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

An update from Morningstar ( (MORN) ) is now available.

Morningstar, Inc. reported robust third-quarter 2024 financial results with a 10.5% revenue increase to $569.4 million, driven by significant contributions from Morningstar Credit, PitchBook, and Data and Analytics segments. Operating income surged by 65.0% to $115.5 million, while diluted net income per share rose 204.4% to $2.77. The company’s diverse portfolio continues to promote innovation and growth, reflecting the accelerated convergence of public and private markets.

