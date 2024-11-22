News & Insights

Stocks
APG

Morning Movers: Gap gains and Destination XL sinks following earnings

November 22, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

UP AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Gap (GAP) up 20%
  • Ross Stores (ROST) up 7%
  • The Buckle (BKE) up 3%


DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Destination XL (DXLG) down 18%
  • Intuit (INTU) down 2%


LOWER –

  • APi Group (APG) down 2% after announcing that Kevin Krumm, CFO, will step down from his role on December 13 to accept another opportunity
  • Alphabet (GOOG) down 1% after The Information reported OpenAI is “preparing to launch a frontal assault” on Google as the ChatGPT owner recently considered developing a web browser that it would combine with its chatbot, and it has separately discussed or struck deals to power search features for travel, food, real estate and retail websites

