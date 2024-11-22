Morning Movers: Gap gains and Destination XL sinks following earnings

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:





UP AFTER EARNINGS –

Gap ( GAP) up 20%

GAP) up 20% Ross Stores ( ROST) up 7%



ROST) up 7% The Buckle ( BKE) up 3%





DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

Destination XL ( DXLG) down 18%

DXLG) down 18% Intuit ( INTU) down 2%





LOWER –

APi Group ( APG) down 2% after announcing that Kevin Krumm, CFO, will step down from his role on December 13 to accept another opportunity

APG) down 2% after announcing that Kevin Krumm, CFO, will step down from his role on December 13 to accept another opportunity Alphabet ( GOOG) down 1% after The Information reported OpenAI is “preparing to launch a frontal assault” on Google as the ChatGPT owner recently considered developing a web browser that it would combine with its chatbot, and it has separately discussed or struck deals to power search features for travel, food, real estate and retail websites

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BKE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.