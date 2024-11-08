Morinaga Milk Reports Modest Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (JP:2264) has released an update.
Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. reported a modest 1.4% increase in net sales for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, despite a significant drop in profits. The company’s operating profit fell by 16%, and its profit attributable to owners plummeted by 83.6%, highlighting challenges in maintaining profitability. Investors may note adjustments in dividend forecasts and financial result projections for the coming fiscal year.
