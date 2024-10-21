News & Insights

Morimatsu’s Share Incentive Boosts Pharma Growth

October 21, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

Morimatsu International Holdings Company Limited (HK:2155) has released an update.

Morimatsu International Holdings has disclosed the identities and capital contributions of key participants in its Share Incentive Scheme for its subsidiary, Morimatsu Pharmaceutical. The scheme involves prominent directors and employees with a total investment of RMB12,868,710, aiming to bolster the company’s financial position and strategic growth in the pharmaceutical industry. The valuation process utilized a market approach, comparing price-to-book ratios with similar A-share listed companies to ensure a comprehensive reflection of Morimatsu’s market value.

