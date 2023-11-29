Morgan Stanley Upgrades Tuya Inc - ADR (TUYA)

Fintel reports that on November 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Tuya Inc - ADR (NYSE:TUYA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.48% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tuya Inc - ADR is 2.17. The forecasts range from a low of 1.82 to a high of $2.47. The average price target represents an increase of 13.48% from its latest reported closing price of 1.91.

The projected annual revenue for Tuya Inc - ADR is 212MM, an increase of 0.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tuya Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUYA is 0.03%, a decrease of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.09% to 31,526K shares. The put/call ratio of TUYA is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 4,935K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carmignac Gestion holds 3,938K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,297K shares, representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUYA by 19.34% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,177K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares, representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUYA by 6.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,009K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares, representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUYA by 15.54% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,413K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,173K shares, representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUYA by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Tuya Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Tuya Inc. is the largest IoT PaaS business in theglobal marketof IoT PaaS in terms of the volume of smart devices powered, according to CIC. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Tuya's IoT PaaS currently enables businesses and developers to develop smart devices in more than 1,100 categories sold across over 220 countries and regions globally. In 2020, Tuya powered over 116.5 million smart devices. As of December 31, 2020, there were approximately 204.3 million smart devices powered by Tuya. Tuya is also attracting an increasing number of Industry SaaS customers. Together as a team, Tuya has a vision that in the era of Internet of Things, or IoT, every

