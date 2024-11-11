Morgan Stanley upgrades IFF to Overweight after stock pullback

Morgan Stanley analyst Lisa De Neve upgraded IFF (IFF) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $110, down from $111. The firm said it sees an opportunity to buy the shares after a 12% share price pullback following Q3 conference call comments, including IFF providing “muted comments on the Q4/FY25 outlook.” Morgan Stanley also noted that IFF trades as “inexpensive versus peers” at a steep discount to best-in-class players Givaudan (GVDNY) and Symrise (SYIEY).
