Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equity Residential (EQR)

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.07% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Equity Residential is $70.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $82.42. The average price target represents an increase of 19.07% from its latest reported closing price of $59.52 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Equity Residential is 3,060MM, a decrease of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Residential. This is an decrease of 579 owner(s) or 42.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQR is 0.26%, an increase of 21.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 361,872K shares. The put/call ratio of EQR is 2.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 34,925K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,898K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,867K shares , representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 52.48% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 11,346K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,258K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,144K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 4.70% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 9,242K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,198K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 5.72% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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