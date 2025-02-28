Morgan Stanley Upgrades Corebridge Financial (CRBG)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.44% Upside

As of February 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corebridge Financial is $39.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 12.44% from its latest reported closing price of $34.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corebridge Financial is 21,941MM, an increase of 17.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 833 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corebridge Financial. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBG is 0.45%, an increase of 19.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 608,083K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBG is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American International Group holds 127,283K shares representing 22.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 279,239K shares , representing a decrease of 119.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Nippon Life Insurance holds 121,956K shares representing 21.93% ownership of the company.

Blackstone Group holds 61,962K shares representing 11.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,962K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,133K shares , representing an increase of 23.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 34.43% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 20,900K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,082K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 20.05% over the last quarter.

