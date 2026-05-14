Morgan Stanley Upgrades Assurant (AIZ)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.92% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Assurant is $265.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.92% from its latest reported closing price of $252.76 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Assurant is 11,528MM, a decrease of 12.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant. This is an decrease of 430 owner(s) or 42.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIZ is 0.06%, an increase of 62.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 52,986K shares. The put/call ratio of AIZ is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,817K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,040K shares , representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 92.75% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,244K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,008K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,360K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,861K shares , representing a decrease of 63.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 17.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,373K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 42.55% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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