Morgan Stanley Keeps M&A Door Open Amid $10T Wealth Push

Morgan Stanley MS is keeping the door open for acquisitions as it looks to strengthen its asset and wealth management franchise. However, CEO Ted Pick made it clear that any deal must meet a high strategic bar and align closely with the company’s long-term growth priorities.



Speaking at the bank’s flagship U.S. Financials Conference, Pick said Morgan Stanley is “wide awake” to potential M&A opportunities as the regulatory backdrop becomes more constructive. Wealth management and selected areas of asset management appear to be the most likely targets, particularly where a deal can deepen the company’s U.S. leadership, add tools for advisors or broaden exposure to high-growth areas such as private markets, alternatives, tax optimization and digital assets.



The comments come as Morgan Stanley’s wealth platform gains scale. Pick said the company can now envision $10 trillion in wealth management assets alone, supported by its funnel of E*TRADE, Workplace and roughly 15,000 financial advisors. Workplace remains a key engine, with billions of dollars moving from stock-plan and self-directed channels into advisor-led relationships.



Morgan Stanley has already shown how acquisitions can reshape its business mix. Smith Barney, E*TRADE and Eaton Vance helped shift the company toward more durable fee-based revenues, while bolt-ons such as Solium and EquityZen added capabilities in workplace and private shares.



Still, Pick stressed discipline. M&A in financial services can be difficult, culturally sensitive and distracting. Organic growth remains the priority at the moment. But with excess capital and improving deal conditions, Morgan Stanley has room to act when the right target emerges.

Morgan Stanley’s Peers: M&A as an Expansion Tool

Two close peers of Morgan Stanley are Goldman Sachs GS and JPMorgan JPM.



Goldman is refocusing on core capital markets and wealth management businesses. In sync with this, in April, the company acquired Innovator Capital Management, expanding Goldman’s active ETF capabilities, while in January, it acquired Industry Ventures, broadening exposure to the innovation economy and strengthening the alternatives platform.



JPMorgan has the capital to pursue a major deal, with CEO Jamie Dimon indicating it could deploy up to $20 billion for the right opportunity. Acquisitions in wealth, payments, asset management or fintech could strengthen JPMorgan’s franchise and support new growth, but execution, regulatory and valuation risks make discipline essential.

Morgan Stanley’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Morgan Stanley have gained 19.2% over the past six months compared with the industry’s rally of 1.3%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, Morgan Stanley carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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