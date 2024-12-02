Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NasdaqGM:PRCT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.14% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for PROCEPT BioRobotics is $104.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.14% from its latest reported closing price of $95.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PROCEPT BioRobotics is 210MM, an increase of 5.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in PROCEPT BioRobotics. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 21.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRCT is 0.46%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.72% to 55,799K shares. The put/call ratio of PRCT is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,564K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 23.40% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,534K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares , representing a decrease of 17.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 45.70% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,256K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 14.90% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,243K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 23.13% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,235K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 20.28% over the last quarter.

Procept BioRobotics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PROCEPT is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

