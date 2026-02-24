Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Grindr (GRND) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Grindr (NYSE:GRND) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.02% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Grindr is $22.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 97.02% from its latest reported closing price of $11.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grindr is 425MM, an increase of 3.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grindr. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 15.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRND is 0.15%, an increase of 64.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 39,724K shares. The put/call ratio of GRND is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 2,027K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 1,519K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

BIT Capital holds 1,306K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing an increase of 43.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRND by 72.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,301K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing an increase of 31.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRND by 64.72% over the last quarter.

Blacksheep Fund Management holds 1,241K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

