Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has increased its voting rights in Deliveroo plc to over 7%, reflecting a strategic move in the company’s shareholdings. The financial institution’s position has risen from 7.01% to 7.08%, highlighting a notable shift in its investment allocation. This development could signal potential implications for Deliveroo’s market dynamics and investor interest.

