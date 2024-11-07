Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Announces Dividend and Income

The latest update is out from Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund ( (MSDL) ).

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share and reported a net investment income of $58.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The company’s investment portfolio, valued at $3.6 billion, includes 200 companies across 33 industries. New investment commitments totaled $455.4 million, with a net funded deployment of $124.1 million. The debt-to-equity ratio increased to 0.99x, reflecting a solid financial position for investors eyeing future opportunities.

For an in-depth examination of MSDL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.