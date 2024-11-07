Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Announces Dividend and Income

The latest update is out from Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund ( (MSDL) ).
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share and reported a net investment income of $58.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The company’s investment portfolio, valued at $3.6 billion, includes 200 companies across 33 industries. New investment commitments totaled $455.4 million, with a net funded deployment of $124.1 million. The debt-to-equity ratio increased to 0.99x, reflecting a solid financial position for investors eyeing future opportunities.
