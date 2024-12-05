Morgan Stanley buyers of Fiserv weakness on potential leadership change

After President-elect Donald Trump nominated Fiserv (FI) chairman and CEO Frank Bisignano to serve as Social Security Administration Commissioner and the company confirmed that the CEO will continue in his current positions until Senate confirmation of the appointment, Morgan Stanley tells investors that the firm would be buyers on the stock’s weakness related to this news. While calling him a “well respected CEO with a long tenure of strong execution,” the firm notes that Fiserv is a large organization with decades of operational outperformance that it says is “likely not contingent on any one CEO,” adding that it believe Fiserv should still be able to consistently deliver double-digit EPS growth under a new leader. The firm has an Overweight rating and $220 price target on the shares.

