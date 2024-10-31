News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Deliveroo

October 31, 2024 — 12:17 pm EDT

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo has announced a significant change in its shareholder composition, revealing that Morgan Stanley has increased its voting rights in the company to over 7%. This move highlights Morgan Stanley’s growing influence in Deliveroo, which could impact future strategic decisions within the food delivery giant. Investors and market watchers should pay attention to how this may shape Deliveroo’s direction.

