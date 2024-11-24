News & Insights

Morella Corporation Unveils New Lithium Targets

November 24, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

Morella Corporation (AU:1MC) has released an update.

Morella Corporation has identified five new lithium targets at its West Wodgina Lithium Project following a successful soil sampling program. Located near the operational Wodgina Lithium Mine in Western Australia, these findings indicate promising potential for mineralization. The company plans further detailed assessments and drilling to explore these opportunities.

