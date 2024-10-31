Morella Corporation Advances Drilling and Consolidation Efforts

Morella Corporation (AU:1MC) has released an update.

Morella Corporation has successfully raised $1.7 million through a rights issue and completed a significant 25 to 1 share consolidation. During the September 2024 quarter, the company launched a drilling program at Mt Edon, Western Australia, identifying promising pegmatite targets potentially rich in lithium. These developments highlight Morella’s strategic focus on expanding its exploration projects and enhancing shareholder value.

