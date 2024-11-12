News & Insights

Mooreast Wins $6.7M Mooring Project in Thailand

November 12, 2024 — 05:13 am EST

Mooreast Holdings Ltd. (SG:1V3) has released an update.

Mooreast Holdings Ltd. has secured a US$6.7 million contract for a multi-buoy mooring upgrade project in the Gulf of Thailand, highlighting its strong presence in the Oil & Gas industry. The project, expected to be completed by mid-2025, will see Mooreast leveraging its expertise in engineering, procurement, and installation to enhance mooring systems for large crude carriers. This deal is anticipated to positively impact the company’s financial performance for the fiscal year ending 2025.

